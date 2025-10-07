'Vikas Saptah' celebrations begin in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday launched 'Vikas Saptah' to mark 24 years of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by taking 'Bharat Vikas Pledge' in Gandhinagar.

Modi was sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time on October 7, 2001 and then became the Prime Minister in 2014.

To mark the 24 years of development under PM Modi, the state government has decided to observe Vikas Saptah or Development Week from October 7 to 15, starting with 'Bharat Vikas Pratigya', a pledge, symbolising 24 years of Gujarat's development journey from 2001 to 2025, an official release said.

The CM, along with ministers and senior officials, participated in a collective oath ceremony at the legislative assembly podium, where they took 'Bharat Vikas Pratigya', vowing to contribute wholeheartedly through thoughts, actions, and words with a dedicated spirit for the nation.

As part of the Vikas Saptah celebrations, the portal /https://pledge.mygov.in/bharat-vikas/ has been launched to take the Bharat Vikas Pratigya online. People can take the pledge using this platform and can receive a certificate of participation.

Later during the day, the CM inaugurated an exhibition in Ahmedabad highlighting Gujarat's development under the Vikas Saptah celebrations.

In his address, the CM said Modi had started a new chapter of politics of development after assuming the charge as the chief minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001.

"As the Prime Minister, Modi brought great benefits to the common man with the transformational reforms in GST. People of Gujarat wrote more than 1 crore postcards expressing gratitude to the PM for this reform and for launching the Swadeshi Campaign," the CM informed the audience.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel took part in the Vikas Saptah celebration in Gandhinagar and dedicated 180 Truenat machines to taluka-level hospitals for TB diagnosis, said the release.

During the development week, each day will be celebrated with a different theme with the direct participation of 10 departments, the release said.

Vikas Saptah will feature a variety of programmes, including an exhibition of flagship schemes at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, an online quiz competition, essay competitions in schools and colleges, lecture series, 'padyatras' (walks) at important locations, and daily Namotsav cultural programmes.

A special podcast with cricketers Hardik Pandya and Tilak Verma will also be organised, while a brainstorming session on youth participation will be held in Vadodara, bringing together more than 1,000 students to reflect on and strengthen the resolve for Viksit Bharat 2047, the release said. PTI PJT NP