Vikas Sheel appointed new Chhattisgarh chief secretary

Raipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Vikas Sheel was on Thursday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh.

The 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer will succeeded Amitabh Jain who would be retiring at the end of this month. Jain, who was due to retire on June 30, had been given a three-month extension.

Sheel's appointment order was issued by the General Administration Department in the evening. He will be the 13th chief secretary of the state.

An IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Sheel was on central deputation, and serving as Executive Director (India) at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila since last year. He was recalled to India earlier this month, officials said.

Earlier, he had served as district collector in many key places including Raipur, they said.