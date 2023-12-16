Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra flagged off at different districts in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was flagged off at different districts of Telangana on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (virtually) flagged off the Yatra, the government's mega outreach exercise to ensure saturation coverage of central initiatives.

The yatra was launched in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram where it could not be launched last month due to the model code of conduct enforced for assembly elections.

The yatra was launched on November 15 at Khunti in Jharkhand and has reached 2.5 crore people across thousands of villages and 1,500 cities.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the yatra in Bommarasipet Gram Panchayat in Medchal Malkajagiri district.

The Governor expressed deep gratitude for the Prime Minister's visionary leadership and commitment to public welfare through various flagship schemes, a Press Communique from Raj Bhavan said.

She emphasised the importance of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in accelerating the saturation of these schemes and ensuring timely delivery of benefits to all eligible beneficiaries in Telangana, it said.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged off Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra - IEC (Information, Education and Communication) van at Chinna Golconda Village, in Shamshabad mandal in Rangareddy district, an official release said.

Addressing the event, he said that 100 per cent saturation of the Central government schemes is the key objective of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

He said that the focus of the yatra will be on reaching out to people creating awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana.

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey launched the yatra at Mahabubnagar, Union Minister Purushottam Rupala at Medak, and MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar, Soyam Bapu Rao at Adilabad and Aravind Dharmapuri at Nizamabad, the release added.

The yatra will traverse 12,000 Gram Panchayats in Telangana covering two gram panchayats per day for disseminating the Prime Minister's message through LED vans.

The campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre's flagship programmes in rural and urban areas will culminate on January 26 next year in Telangana, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SS