Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra flagged off in Latur

Latur, Nov 24 (PTI) The Union government's 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' was flagged off in Latur on Friday, an official said.

Advertisment

The yatra, which will cover several villages in the district till January 26, is an initiative to make people aware of welfare schemes of the government and to ensure they are availing its benefits.

As part of the yatra, a chariot was flagged off by Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, the official added.

The 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' will traverse 2.55 lakh gram panchayats and more than 3,600 urban bodies across the nation till January 26. PTI COR BNM BNM