Vikhroli flyover thrown open to traffic by BMC without fanfare, inauguration formalities

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) The road overbridge connecting the eastern and western parts of Mumbai's Vikhroli was thrown open to the public without fanfare or a formal inauguration event by the civic body on Saturday.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the flyover was made operational at 4pm taking into account the ongoing monsoon season and the need to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

"The work of the flyover was completed within the stipulated deadline of May 31. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed that the bridge be opened without waiting for any formal inauguration," the release added.

The flyover connects Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) road on the western side of Vikhroli station to Eastern Express Highway on the east of the tracks, giving commuters an important road link in the booming area.

"With the bridge now operational, commuters are expected to save up to 30 minutes in travel time," the BMC statement said.