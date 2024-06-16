Vikram Seth translates 'Hanuman Chalisa' in new bilingual edition

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Eminent author Vikram Seth has penned the English translation of the sacred Hindu hymn "Hanuman Chalisa" — his first new work in over a decade — announced publishing house Speaking Tiger on Sunday.

Featuring title calligraphy by Seth himself, the book's bilingual edition has the original verses in Devanagari and Roman scripts alongside the English translations. It is slated to release later this month.

The "Hanuman Chalisa", written by 16th-century poet and saint Tulsidas, is one of the most popular Hindu devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It comprises 40 verses. Many millions recite it by heart — in times of joy or sorrow, success or distress, and when they are in need of courage.

"Vikram Seth — as acclaimed and popular a poet as he is a novelist — spent some years translating this beloved classic into English, in rhyme and metre. The result is a flawless translation which has the magical incantatory quality of the original Awadhi. Millions can now recite this first ever literary translation of the Chalisa in English," the publishers said in a statement.

One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Seth is the author of three popular novels — "The Golden Gate", "A Suitable Boy" and "An Equal Music" — and two works of non-fiction. He has also written seven books of poetry, including the bestselling "All You Who Sleep Tonight" and "Beastly Tales from Here and There".