Vikramaditya Singh urges Lok Sabha MPs from HP to seek central aid for rain-ravaged state

Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said it was unfortunate that the state, which has been pummelled by heavy rains for weeks, has not received any help from the Centre despite four Lok Sabha MPs and one Union minister being from the state.

He urged the MPs and Union minister J P Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, to seek a financial package for the state, which has been ravaged by landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts.

According to officials, 110 people were killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,004 crore between June 27 and August 12. The Public Works Department (PWD) suffered maximum losses to the tune of Rs 437 crore.

"It is unfortunate that despite four Lok Sabha MPs and one Union minister being from the state, no big support has been received from the Centre," Singh, the public works minister, told PTI Videos.

"I would make a humble request to the MPs and Union Health Minister J P Nadda to strongly take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get a big financial package for the state so that repair work is strengthened and together we can help Himachal Pradesh tide over the crisis," he added.

Landslides and flash floods triggered by rains led to the closure of 213 roads in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said 89 roads were closed in Shimla, 42 in Sirmaur, 37 in Mandi, 26 in Kullu, six in Kangra, five in Chamba and four each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

Since Monday evening, Naina Devi has recorded the highest rainfall at 96.4 mm, followed by Dharamshala (51 mm), Kangra (30.2 mm), Kandaghat (10.4 mm), Kahu (9.2 mm) and Kufri (6.4 mm).

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' warning for more heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the state till August 19.

Singh also expressed concern over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and said requests of those who wish to take refuge in India should be considered with sensitivity.

"The situation which has developed in our neighbouring country Bangladesh is worrisome. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting asylum to former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The relations between India and Bangladesh have been very good and former prime minister Indira Gandhi... made a big contribution to the freedom of Bangladesh," he said.

The current situation in Bangladesh is concerning. Hindus and other minorities like Sikhs and Buddhists are being killed and their homes and shops are being set ablaze, he said.

"The PM should intervene through diplomatic channels and issues of all those who want to take refuge in India should also be considered with sensitivity," Singh said.

A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party headed by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country on August 5, according to community leaders in Dhaka.

More than 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.