Vikrant Massey announces break from films, attends 'The Sabarmati Report' screening with PM

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) In a rare instance of an actor announcing that he's taking a break from films, "12th Fail" star Vikrant Massey on Monday announced that it was time for him to "recalibrate" and go back home. The dramatic announcement came shortly before the actor attended a special screening of his latest film "The Sabarmati Report" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building.

The announcement comes weeks after the release of his latest movie "The Sabarmati Report" on the aftermath of the Godhra train burning of 2002. He said during promotions of the film, which released on November 15, that he had received death threats on social media but is not worried as it is "purely based on facts".

In his social media post, Massey, who recently garnered success and acclaim with 2023's "12th Fail" and the recent Netflix movie "Sector 26", thanked fans for their "phenomenal" support in the last few years.

"But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Massey welcomed his first child, son Vardaan, with actor-wife Sheetal Thakur in February.

The actor, also known for TV series "Balika Vadhu", films "Lootera", "A Death in the Gunj", and "Cargo" as well as web series "Mirzapur", said he has one more release lined up for 2025.

"So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted! (sic)" he wrote.

At the Delhi screening of "The Sabarmati Express", Massey told reporters that watching the film with the PM and other ministers was an experience that cannot be described in words.

"There is a different kind of nervousness, actually happiness that I got to watch the film with them. I would urge the public to go and watch the movie in the cinemas... If you ask me personally, this is the highest point in my career that I got to watch the film with the PM," he told reporters post the screening of the movie.

An actor taking a break at the peak of his or her career is unusual though not unprecedented.

In 2019, Zaira Wasim, the breakout star of sports drama "Dangal", announced her "disassociation" from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna also shocked his fans when, at the height of his career, he left Bollywood to follow his spiritual guru, Osho Rajneesh, to Oregon in the United States in 1982. Massey's announcement has come as a shock with many of his fans asking whether the break is temporary or permanent.

There are supportive voices for the actor in the industry as well.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta lauded Massey's decision in a post on X. "In these times of competition, insecurity, jealousy, rivalry it takes guts for an actor to take break and focus on his duties as a father, a husband and a son. He should be lauded not criticized," he said.

"The Sabarmati Report", Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and also starring Rashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, claims to reveal the truth behind the fire incident in the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony.

The film has been produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

Her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, who also attended the screening along with the film's team, told reporters that this was the first time he had watched a film with the prime minister due to his daughter.

"He (Modi) told me that it was the first movie he has seen after becoming prime minister," Jeetendra said.

The ruling BJP has actively promoted the movie with many of its state governments making it tax-free. PTI RDS MIN BK BK