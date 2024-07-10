Vikravandi bypoll: 50.95% turnout by 1 pm

Chennai, Jul 10 (PTI) Brisk polling was witnessed in the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with voters queuing up in large numbers at polling stations to exercise their franchise.

According to the latest figures declared by the Election Commission, 50.95 per cent poll percentage was recorded as of 1 pm in the constituency.

As polling began at 7am, people visited the polling booths to cast their vote, and as of 9 am 12.94 per cent of voters had cast their vote.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi, who died due to illness on April 6.

It is a triangular contest in Vikravandi with ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's candidate Anniyur Siva (alias Sivashanmugam A) pitted against Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) C Anbumani and Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya.

A total of 29 candidates are in the fray and the counting of votes will be taken up on July 13.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the polling booths where 2.37 lakh voters, including 1.16 lakh men and 1.20 lakh women voters in the constituency will be casting their ballot.

The principal opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have boycotted the election. PTI VIJ ANE