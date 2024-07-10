Vikravandi bypoll: 64.44% turnout by 3 pm

Chennai, Jul 10 (PTI) Brisk polling was witnessed in the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with voters queuing up in large numbers at polling stations to exercise their franchise since morning.

As of 3 pm, 64.44 per cent of voters had cast their vote, the latest figures declared by the Election Commission said.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi, who died due to illness on April 6.

A total of 29 candidates are in the fray and the counting of votes will be taken up on July 13.

It is a triangular contest in the bypoll with ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's candidate Anniyur Siva (alias Sivashanmugam A) pitted against Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) C Anbumani and Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya.

Principal opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have boycotted the bypoll.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the polling booths in the constituency which has 2.37 lakh voters, including 1.16 lakh men and 1.20 lakh women voters. PTI VIJ ANE