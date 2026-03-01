'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' rooted in aspirations of youth, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) Declaring that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' is firmly anchored in the aspirations of India’s youth, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has outlined a comprehensive roadmap for national transformation driven by science, technology and future-ready innovation.

Delivering the 5th P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture here on Saturday, Singh emphasised that India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 will be powered by empowered young minds, a robust research ecosystem and bold policy reforms.

The theme of the lecture was “Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Science, Technology and Future Ready Innovation for National Transformation,” according to a statement.

Asserting that 'Viksit Bharat' is dedicated to the youngsters of India, the Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, said the union government has placed youth empowerment at the centre of governance.

Through structured interventions and sustained policy support, he noted, the government is enhancing facilities, opportunities and institutional frameworks to unlock the creative and entrepreneurial energies of young India.

Highlighting key initiatives, Singh referred to the establishment of the National Research Foundation to strengthen research culture across universities and institutions, as well as the Atal Innovation Mission and Atal Tinkering Labs, which are fostering scientific curiosity and innovation among school students.

These efforts, he said, are building a pipeline of innovators equipped to address emerging global challenges.

Pointing to the rapid expansion of India’s startup ecosystem, the Minister said the number of recognised startups has crossed two lakh, with a significant share being women-led enterprises.

Collectively, these startups have generated more than 21 lakh jobs, contributing substantially to economic growth and employment generation.

According to Singh, India has made notable progress in the Global Innovation Index, reflecting its growing stature as a hub of innovation and research.

In sectors such as smart mobile phones and electric vehicles, he said India has transitioned from being a net importer to an exporter—marking a decisive shift in manufacturing capability and technological self-reliance.

The Minister also highlighted the transformative impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, saying that by breaking rigid disciplinary silos and introducing multidisciplinary flexibility, the new framework enables holistic academic development and prepares students for an interconnected, technology-driven world.

Referring to the Digital India initiative, Singh said knowledge has become omnipresent and accessible, democratising innovation across geographies.

Technological advancement is no longer confined to metropolitan cities, he said, as startups and creative solutions are increasingly emerging from small towns and rural areas.

He also pointed to the government investment in exploratory and scientific missions in the Indian Ocean region, the Himalayas and outer space to expand India’s knowledge base and strengthen national capabilities in earth sciences, climate research and space exploration.

The annual memorial lecture was organised by Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram in memory of its founding director, P. Parameswaran, a noted thinker, ideologue and exponent of Indian culture and philosophy. PTI LGK ROH