Viksit Bharat a vision document under preparation for developed India by 2047: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Viksit Bharat is not a project but a vision document under preparation, outlining the growth trajectory for India to become a developed nation by 2047, the government said on Monday.

Replying to supplementary queries on whether financial assistance has been provided to states for Viksit Bharat projects during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said, "It is not a project per se".

Viksit Bharat, Sing said, "It is a vision document that is under preparation...As Viksit Bharat is not a project, therefore, provision of financial assistance to states does not arise".

Replying to a question on the policy steps taken in the infrastructure and connectivity sector to boost growth and development, the minister stated that the government firmly believes that these sectors are going to be growth engines for Viksit Bharat.

"Infrastructure development is an ongoing priority of the government to boost growth and development," the minister added. PTI RSN CS RSN BAL BAL