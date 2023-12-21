Viksit Bharat aimed at reaching saturation point in enrolment of beneficiaries: Assam CM Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is aimed at reaching saturation point in enrolment of beneficiaries under the government's flagship social sector schemes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the Yatra on November 15 with the aim of attaining cent per cent saturation point in the enrolment of eligible beneficiaries under various schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishak Samman Nidhi, among others, the chief minister said while attending a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra rally at Rampur Development Block in Kamrup district.

He said that only two lakh farmers across the state had registered themselves as beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Krishak Samman Nidhi when he had became the chief minister in 2021, but relentless efforts by the state government led to 11 lakh farmers receiving benefits over the next two years.

The figure is, however, still less owing to the fact that there are around 25 lakh farmers in the state, he added.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Sarma said it is one of the cherished dreams of the prime minister to see every individual have a pucca house.

On the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Sarma said all ration card holders are eligible for inclusion in this social sector scheme that guarantees free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in hospitals.

He appealed to the eligible beneficiaries to make best use of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra rally so that they are able to enjoy all benefits under the various schemes meant for them through the on-spot registration facilities. PTI DG DG MNB