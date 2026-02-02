'Viksit Bharat' cannot be built on statistics: RJD leader

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) "Viksit Bharat" cannot be built on statistics but on jobs, justice, equality, sustainability and trust, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader A D Singh said on Monday.

He was participating in a motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

"The address paints a picture of an India that is uniformly prosperous, inclusive, corruption-free and confidently marching towards Viksit Bharat. Sadly, this picture is selective, celebratory and disconnected from the reality of millions of Indians," Singh said.

He said real wages are stagnant and youth unemployment remains high in the country.

"Viksit Bharat cannot be built on statistics alone. It must be built on jobs, justice, equality, sustainability and trust. The opposition's duty is not to deny achievement but to demand accountability, correct course and speak for those unheard. That is why we reject this address not out of negativity but out of responsibility to the Constitution and the people of India," Singh said.

He said that the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), which forms the backbone of manufacturing, face credit stress, delayed payment and GST compliance burden.

Singh said the government celebrates India as a manufacturing giant but it has created an economy high on exports and low on value addition, jobs and technological sovereignty.

"Highways, railways and Vande Bharat trains inspire pride but infrastructure should unite not divide. While premium trains multiply, ordinary passengers face rising fairs and safety concerns," he said, adding that development cannot be judged only by speed.

Singh said reforms that benefit the balance sheet but weaken livelihood cannot be called people-centric.

"True social justice is not achieved by centralised schemes only... the President's address speaks of ambition. But the India outside the House speaks of anxiety...farmers worried about debt, youth worried about the future and citizens worried about shrinking democratic space," the RJD leader from Bihar said. PTI AKV HVA