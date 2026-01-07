Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G Act will transform rural India: MP CM

Bhopal, Jan 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the Viksit Bharat-Rojgar evam Aajeevika Guarantee Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Act places a strong emphasis on accountability and transparency, and will transform the face of villages across the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here, Yadav also said the scheme will prove beneficial to both labourers and farmers, and provide a legal guarantee of 125 days of employment to every person.

"This scheme will transform the face of all the villages across the country. It is extremely beneficial for the poor, agricultural labourers, and farmers. This scheme will also strengthen the development of villages," he said.

Farmers previously lacked labour for agricultural work, but the VB G-RAM-G scheme ensures the availability of adequate agricultural labour during peak agricultural seasons, especially sowing and harvesting, the chief minister said.

The Act allows states to notify a total of 60 days in a financial year, and the peak periods of seed sowing and harvesting can also be included in the employment provision period, he noted.

His government is developing a proper action plan for the implementation of the Act, Yadav mentioned.

Cow rearing will be promoted and several other reforms will also be implemented within the scope of the VB G-RAM-G Act. Arrangements will be made to set up stalls and markets in every district where farmers' natural products will be made available, the CM said.

The state government is promoting natural farming and providing necessary grants to farmers for this purpose, said Yadav.

While the earlier Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) employed only six percent of administrative staff, the number of executive staff has been increased to nine percent under the VB G-RAM-G scheme, he said, adding it will increase accountability and transparency.

The new Act also provides for unemployment allowance and delayed wages. If a rural family is not provided work within the stipulated timeframe despite requesting it, the state government will be obligated to provide it unemployment allowance, he said.

Similarly, if a labourer is not paid their scheduled wages even after completing the work, the Act provides for additional compensation in the form of delayed wages, the CM noted.

The overall welfare of villages, the poor, and farmers is the state government's priority, and the primary goal is to make them prosperous and empowered. Hence, year 2026 is being celebrated as the Agricultural Welfare Year, he said.

"This year, special efforts will be made to develop agriculture-based industries. We will work with all departments and voluntary organisations, institutions, and individuals working in the agricultural sector to take every necessary step for the welfare of farmers," said Yadav, adding that more than 15 major departments will play an active role in celebrating the Agricultural Year. PTI MAS KRK