'Viksit Bharat' not merely govt policy, but a collective aspiration: NITI Aayog's Saraswat

Ahmedabad, May 30 (PTI) NITI Aayog member Vijay Kumar Saraswat on Friday said the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', turning India into a developed country by 2047, should be seen as a collective aspiration instead of merely a government policy, and requires participation of entrepreneurs as its "primary architects".

He was addressing a gathering at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) on the occasion of the 24th convocation ceremony of the institute.

"We stand at an unprecedented moment in India's journey, where the vision of Viksit Bharat, a developed India by 2047, is not merely a government policy but a collective aspiration that requires entrepreneurs like you to be its primary architects," said the former Secretary at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Saraswat inspired the graduating students with insights into India's evolving and growing entrepreneurial landscape and how each of their contributions will add to nation-building.

"Your ability to navigate ambiguity, make decisions with incomplete information, and adapt strategies based on new realities will determine your sustained impact. Cross-cultural communication proves critical in our interconnected world," he said.

India's diversity, be it linguistic, cultural, or economic, demands entrepreneurs who can design solutions that resonate across communities and contexts, according to the distinguished scientist.

Global collaboration demands understanding how to work effectively with partners from different cultures while maintaining authentic Indian perspectives, he said.

"Every solution you develop, every enterprise you build, every innovation you pursue must be measured not just by its commercial success but by its contribution to India's comprehensive development," he added.

At the convocation ceremony held at EDII's Ahmedabad campus, 74 graduates were conferred with diplomas and graduating certificates across academic programmes, an official release said.