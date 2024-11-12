Viksit Bharat not possible without taking NE along: Union Minister

Itanagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has underscored the importance of progress in the North East.

The Union minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj, who is on a three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, reiterated that without taking North East along, India’s vision of Viksit Bharat is not possible.

Singh, on Tuesday, visited a model fish farm at Arunachal Pradesh’s Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district.

The minister, who is on his maiden visit to the North East, assured to provide all support needed from the centre.

Earlier, Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung highlighted the immense potential of the district in pisciculture and sought support from the centre for developing the sector.

State Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, advisor to RD minister Talem Taboh, Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta and SP Angad Mehta were also present on the occasion. PTI CORR SBN SBN