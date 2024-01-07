Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra benefits citizens directly, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Palakkad, Jan 7 (PTI) The concept of development under the union government is to ensure that it reaches the farthest and the most vulnerable sections of the population, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference as part of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), Puri said that citizens benefit directly from it.

He added that various schemes are formulated and are being implemented, giving priority to women.

"The concept of development under the present government is to ensure that it reaches the farthest, the most vulnerable sections of the population. Earlier, citizens had to approach various offices to get the benefits due to them. But VBSY on the other hand directly benefits citizens and is ensuring that the fruits of the development reached everyone," Puri said.

On the matter of ensuring adequate supply of fuel, the minister said the country would buy fuel from whomsoever as necessary, the primary concerns being availability, affordability and sustainability.

Earlier, Puri inaugurated the VBSY programme at Mankara Grama Panchayat in Palakkad district.

He said efforts are being made to bring women to leadership positions.

"The passing of the law introducing 33 per cent reservation for women is historic," Puri said.

The government is implementing schemes that would benefit even the poorest of the poor in the country, he added.

The minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of various central government schemes at the function and felicitated Mankara panchayat for 100 per cent implementation of the social security schemes, and also distributed free gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana. PTI RRT RRT ANE