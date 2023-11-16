'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' focuses on progress, development of tribals: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Nov 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Wednesday said the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', an outreach programme to make people aware of benefits of various government schemes, is an effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India, a developed nation by 2047.

Launching the yatra at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district of the state, the governor said it has a special focus on the development and progress of tribal communities.

“The yatra must reach every corner of the state and sincere effort must be put in to ensure that targeted people avail benefits from the state and central government schemes and programmes,” Parnaik said.

He advised the government officials to reach out to the rural communities, stay with them and discuss and address their challenges.

The yatra is a gift from the prime minister and to make it successful, every citizen needs to contribute, an official communiqué said.

He appealed to the people to come forward to assist and cooperate with the government machinery for the successful implementation of the Vikshit Bharat mission.

The main focus of the yatra will be on reaching out to people, creating awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide programme from Khunti in Jharkhand to reach out to citizens who are eligible for various central schemes but have not benefitted so far.

The campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre's flagship programmes both in rural and urban areas will culminate on January 25, 2024.

Earlier, the governor paid floral tribute to Birsa Munda, the tribal icon whose birth anniversary is celebrated as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.

On this occasion, he also distributed certificates and cash awards to the winners of a walkathon. An exhibition of tribal heroes in the country's freedom movement was also displayed. PTI UPL UPL BDC