Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched for tribal districts of Nagaland

Kohima, Nov 15 (PTI) The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) for tribal districts of Nagaland was launched on Wednesday.

State Prabhari and Secretary cum COE, National Recruitment Agency, Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra formally launched it from Indisen village in Dimapur district.

Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Dr Tinojongshi Chang, DDG Shipping Dr Raut Pandurang, who is also the district Prabhari and a host of officials from both Central and state government departments, beneficiaries of Central welfare schemes, local leaders, villagers and students attended the programme.

In his speech, Mishra said the pan India VBSY is an ambitious programme of the Central government which aims to propel India to a developed country status by the year 2047, a hundred years after independence.

The first phase of the tribal campaign will be carried out in three districts of Nagaland - Dimapur, Tuensang and Mokokchung. Four VBSY outreach vans, two for Dimapur district and one each for Tuensang and Mokokchung will cover the three districts in the tribal areas campaign.

The pan India launch of the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand was also shown live during the programme.

Beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government shared their experiences on the occasion and thanked the Central government for providing them with the schemes.

After the launch of the programme, the VBSY van for Dimapur was flagged off by the deputy commissioner.

The van later toured Aoyimkumg village, the second location of the event in the district.

In Mokokchung district, the VBSY tribal campaign was launched by ADC Mokokchung Chumlamo Humtsoe at Ungma village while in Tuensang, it was launched in Ngangpong village. PTI NBS RG