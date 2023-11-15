''Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'' launched in 3 Assam districts

Guwahati, Nov 15 (PTI) The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, an outreach programme to aware people of the benefits of various government schemes, was inaugurated in three districts of Assam on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Assam cabinet ministers launched the programme in Baksa, Kokrajhar and Karbi Anglong districts, emphasising the state government’s commitment to the welfare of people, an official statement said.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary attended the yatra in Baksa, while Handloom and Textiles Minister UG Brahma was present at Kokrajhar.

In Karbi Anglong, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan was present during the inaugural ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide programme from Khunti in Jharkhand to reach out to citizens who are eligible for various central schemes but have not benefitted so far.

The campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre's flagship programmes both in rural and urban areas will culminate on January 25, 2024. PTI SSG BDC