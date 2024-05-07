Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra not political, Centre to Delhi HC

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court its 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', which aimed to "reach the unreached", was devoid of any political reference or insignia and the PIL alleging "political propaganda" wants to "turn it on its head".

The central government, while responding to the PIL by E A S Sarma and Jagdeep S Chhokar against the alleged use of public servants and defence personnel in the yatra as well as installation of selfie points with the prime minister's placard, said the yatra, which is now over, was an "agglomeration" of various government schemes for the benefit of the masses and merely sought to spread awareness in the public.

It stated that there was also an endeavour to spread awareness through the selfie points and several crore people participated in these programmes.

"Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to draw the last man standing, to make him feel proud of the achievement," said Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma.

"They are neutral government schemes for one and all. There is no categorisation or no portfolio. It is an omnibus scheme for all... It is a government scheme for government achievements and does not carry any political insignia, (and) does not carry any political name or political reference. The PIL wants to turn it on its head," he further said.

The petitioners have contended that the public servants were deployed as special officers in the yatra to "canvass" for the ruling party in the elections.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, during the hearing, orally observed that "viksit Bharat" meant a developed India and a prime minister of any political party may use it has a slogan.

"That may be his slogan, can’t say it is a political slogan. Every prime minister of any political party will say India should be great," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet P S Arora, said.

The petitioners have claimed that public funds and defence personnel were used by the Centre to spread "political propaganda" by showcasing the achievements of the government in the last nine years.

Represented by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Pranav Sachdeva, they alleged that even several selfie points were installed and public servants were deployed as special officers in the yatra to "canvass" for the ruling party.

ASG Sharma, on Tuesday, stated that the reference to nine years while publicising the government's work was removed subsequently and the petition was based on the "slanted slope of one's prejudice" and the premise that if a programme features the prime minister, it must be for political mileage.

The yatra aimed to achieve "full saturation" in the welfare schemes of the central government by interacting with the masses, he stated.

The Centre had earlier said the government of India was "committed to ensure that the benefit of its flagship schemes reaches the targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner" and the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' aimed at ensuring "last-mile" outreach of all its welfare schemes.

It has also defended before the court the installation of "selfie points" in relation to its defence policies at various public places, saying "selfie system is a gift of technology" and it familiarises the public with the government's schemes and policies in a cost effective way.

The matter would be heard next on May 21.