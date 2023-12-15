Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reaches over four lakh people in U'khand

Dehradun, Dec 15 (PTI) The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which began in Uttarakhand on November 15, has reached more than four lakh people in the state in a month, an official release here said. It has reached a total of 4,09,258 people of the state in a month, including 3,77,199 in rural and 32,059 in urban areas, the release said. The special thing about this yatra is that wherever it makes a stopover, the participation of women is more than that of men. The aim of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to provide the benefits of public welfare schemes on the spot to the beneficiaries, who have been deprived of them. Around 78,564 people in 3,841 gram panchayats and urban areas got themselves checked during the first one month of the yatra at free health camps where free medicines were also distributed. At the free health camps organised in the rural areas, 42,061 people were screened for TB and 11,179 for sickle cell anemia in a month, the release said. In the one month journey, 4,789 women from the rural areas were registered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The benefits of this scheme were provided to 911 women in the camps organised in the urban areas during the yatra. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, 9,653 Ayushman cards were issued in the rural areas and 653 in the urban areas in the camps organised during the yatra. Over 7,500 beneficiaries of various schemes shared their experiences of the benefits of the schemes under the 'Meri Kahani Meri Jubani'. In whichever gram panchayat or urban area the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra stops, the people take an oath to make India a developed nation by 2047, the release said. PTI ALM AS AS