Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra signifies PM's resolve for all-round development: J-K LG

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Udhampur district on Wednesday and said the procession signifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to fulfil the dreams of the common man.

The Lt Governor congratulated the people of J&K for their overwhelming participation in the Yatra, which aims to spread word about the central government's flagship schemes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a resolve and guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the dreams of common man. It has a pivotal role in bringing transformation in the lives of people by ensuring that all the benefits reach citizens and to bring holistic, inclusive development in rural and urban areas," the Lt Governor said.

He said the empowerment of the poor, women, farmers and marginalised sections of the society is essential for a developed India and a developed Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor called upon the elected representatives and political leaders to actively participate in the Yatra.

"Healthy competition among the districts must be ensured to make J&K a top performer in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme," he said.

The Lt Governor stressed on increasing the female literacy rate and ensuring that no child is deprived of education.

"Every girl child deserves a good education and it should be the paramount goal of community in Panchayats. Administration's mission is to ensure primary school in every panchayat for quality education," he said. PTI AB VN VN