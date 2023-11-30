'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' will cover almost every gram panchayat: HP Governor  Shimla'

Shimla/Una, Nov 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday said the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' was launched to make the citizens aware about the major schemes of the Union government so that the benefits of welfare programmes reach the people till the village level.

Flagging off three vehicles of the Yatra from the Raj Bhavan to Shimla Rural, Theog and Narkanda in the presence of Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Shukla said that especially designed vans would cover various villages to create awareness among the people.

"The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra would cover almost every gram panchayat of the country. Under this, 3,799 places have been targeted in Himachal Pradesh,” he said in a statement issued here.

Shukla said that the tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur and Pangi area of Chamba district have already been covered and added the focus areas include sanitation, financial services, electricity, LPG connections, housing, food security, health care and clean water etc.

The activities like interactions with the beneficiaries, celebration of achievements, on-the-spot quiz competitions, drone demonstrations, health camps and public participation, including Mera Yuva Bharat Swayamsevak enrolment, would be included under the programme, he added.

The campaign aims to cover more than 2.55 lakh gram panchayats and 3,600 urban local bodies by January 25, 2024. The governor said that two major schemes of the state government have also been included in this yatra campaign, which includes the Mukhyamantri Himcare Swasthya Yojana and Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana, and added that benefits of this yatra would reach all the 3,615 gram panchayats in the state.

Earlier, a presentation was also given about the objective and various aspects of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

Shukla said that awareness would be raised under the campaign in the rural areas for 20 days through 90 vehicles in the state.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur also flagged off the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' from Una and stressed the need to create a developed and self-reliant India.

He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win more that 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including all four seats in Himachal Pradesh.