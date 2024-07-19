'Viksit Bharat' theme for 78th I-Day celebrations

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The theme for 78th Independence Day celebrations is 'Viksit Bharat', in sync with the government's vision to transform the country into a developed nation by 2047.

Ministry of Defence spokesperson A. Bharat Bhushan Babu made the announcement in a post on X in which he also shared a poster depicting the Red Fort and the 'Viksit Bharat' slogan.

In 2047, India will mark 100th year of its freedom from colonial rule.

"The theme for #IndependenceDay 2024 is "Viksit Bharat", in sync with Govt's vision to transform country into a Developed Nation by 2047, marking the 100th year of Independence. @giridhararamane," the spokesperson wrote on X. PTI KND AS AS