‘Viksit Maharashtra-2047’ vision document gets cabinet nod; unit set up for implementation

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the vision document for 'Viksit Maharashtra-2047' and the establishment of a management unit under the chairmanship of the chief minister for its implementation.

The government conducted a state-wide survey with the help of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations to seek the views, expectations, suggestions, aspirations, and priorities of citizens regarding Viksit Maharashtra-2047, the chief minister's office (CMO) stated in a release.

Based on the feedback, the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the vision document and the establishment of a vision management unit (VMU) for its implementation, it said.

Maharashtra has adopted the vision for Vikasit Maharashtra, setting a target to become a USD 5 trillion economy by the centenary year of India's independence.

As per the release, the document outlines three timelines, namely short-term vision: up to October 2, 2029 (with annual goals), medium-term vision: up to May 1, 2035 (Maharashtra@75) and long-term vision: up to August 15, 2047 (India@100) As many as 16 sectoral groups were formed to draft the document, covering agriculture, industry, services, tourism, urban development, energy and sustainability, water, transport, education and skill development, health, social welfare, soft power, governance, technology, security, and finance.

These groups are categorised under four pillars — progressive, sustainable, inclusive, and good governance, the release said.

Around 100 initiatives are included in the vision, such as enhancing farmers' income with climate-resilient practices, establishing Maharashtra as a global hub for design and manufacturing, creating slum-free, clean, disaster-resilient, affordable, and fully employed cities with robust public transport.

The document also envisions building world-class talent hubs to promote inclusive, industry-aligned education and entrepreneurship, providing universal access to affordable, quality healthcare and reducing premature mortality by one-third, enhancing administrative efficiency through technology.

The release stated that the chief minister will appoint members of the vision management unit, which will ensure alignment of all policies and investments with the vision, review progress quarterly, and coordinate with departments to resolve implementation challenges.

Departments will prepare detailed action plans with socio-economic impact assessments and data tracking on defined metrics. Financial restructuring and revenue enhancement strategies will also be undertaken, it said. PTI MR ARU