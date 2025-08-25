Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document must reflect people's aspirations: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document, prepared with short, medium and long-term goals, must reflect the aspirations of the common people.

Fadnavis said more than 4 lakh citizens have contributed their ideas for the draft document, and it should serve as a historic reference while formulating future policies, initiatives, and decisions.

The draft was presented at a meeting chaired by Fadnavis.

"Once the goals are clear, the path to achieving them also opens up. This vision document is creating the roadmap for a developed Maharashtra. Its implementation will not only make Maharashtra the best in the country but also globally competitive," he said.

The vision document, prepared with short, medium and long-term goals, must reflect the aspirations of the common people, he said.

The chief minister asked departments to adopt modern technology, innovative ideas, and global best practices to ensure targets are met.

He thanked citizens for their active participation, saying it reflected their commitment to the state's development.

Presentations were made by the departments of agriculture, urban development, home, cultural affairs, public health, medical education, tourism, general administration (services), transport and ports, and public works.

Fadnavis said that the targets set by the departments are achievable, and for this, agencies must act using modern technology, innovative concepts, and keeping in mind global trends. PTI MR ARU