Viksit UP@2047: Education, health, agri and AI top citizen priorities in suggestions

Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) The state government's ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh - Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’ campaign is progressing steadily with active public participation, drawing nearly two lakh feedback entries so far on a dedicated government portal, officials said.

By Tuesday, nodal officers and experts visited all the 75 districts in the state, and engaged with students, teachers, business owners, entrepreneurs, farmers, NGOs, labour groups, media representatives, and people in general.

The dialogues highlighted the state's development over the past eight years and also discussed the roadmap ahead, the officials said.

Nearly two lakh feedback entries have been recorded so far on the government portal – samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in – according to an official statement.

“Of these, around 1.35 lakh are from rural areas and around 65,000 from urban areas. By age group, around 75,000 suggestions have come from people under 31 years, more than 1 lakh from those between 31 and 60 years, and over 25,000 from those above 60 years of age," the statement said.

"Among other concerns, education has emerged as a major issue for the people, with over 70,000 suggestions linked to it. Around 40,000 suggestions relate to urban and rural development, over 15,000 to health, about 16,000 to social welfare, and more than 27,000 to agriculture,” it said.

The statement noted that maximum participation has been recorded from Deoria, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Pratapgarh, and Gorakhpur districts.

“More than 69,670 feedback entries were received from these districts alone, reflecting the serious involvement of the people,” it said.

For instance, Chitra Parikh and Sachin Bhardwaj from Agra suggested reforms in the social welfare sector, the statement said.

They proposed making graduation the minimum educational qualification for MLAs, ensuring 50 per cent women's participation in cow shelter committees, and improving hostels with cleanliness, nutritious food, medical facilities and proper sports infrastructure.

Kunwar Urjaswit Singh from Lucknow suggested creating a data centre grid across Uttar Pradesh and developing a fintech-cum-analytics city in Lucknow to boost the state's global service capacity and data security.

For local governance, he recommended introducing AI co-pilots and integrated citizen portals to enhance real-time decision-making and service efficiency.

As part of a long-term vision, Singh also proposed drafting a space-tech policy and setting up advanced educational and research institutions to achieve self-reliance in defence-related space technology.

Other suggestions highlighted the challenges faced by the farmers.

In recent years, some cattle-feed producers have been adulterating feed to cut costs or increase profits, adversely affecting animal health. To address this, a scanner app was proposed that could verify feed quality and also scan animals to provide information on their breed, milk yield, and overall health, the statement said.

Additionally, it was suggested that farmers involved in animal husbandry, fisheries, and beekeeping should be included under insurance schemes, as beekeepers frequently face theft of their hives while fish farmers risk their ponds being poisoned or fish being stolen by miscreants, it added. PTI KIS ARI