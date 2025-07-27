'Villa Swagatam' announces 34 residents for third edition

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Poet Meena Kandaswamy, French author Maylis de Kerangal, choreographer Gayatri Shetty, and French artist Johanna de Clisson are among 34 artists and cultural practitioners from India and France selected for the third edition of the Villa Swagatam residency programme. In its third edition, the initiative, spearheaded by the French Institute in India, seeks to foster cross-cultural dialogue and artistic collaboration between creatives from France and South Asia. The selected residents will spend between one and three months at partner residency spaces across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and France.

The upcoming cycle of the residency will take place from August 2025 to August 2026.

"Translation is a form of transformation, and I want to discover what my poetry becomes when it breathes in French. I hope to also use this residency to create new work, letting the landscape and its spirit of resistance inspire a renewed poetic voice," said Kandaswamy, who will be visiting literary center Maison de la Poésie de in France's Nantes, said in a statement.

Likewise, Clisson, a French ceramist, designer, and artistic director known for exploring the relationship between minimalism, architecture, and tactile materials, is eager to discover how "earth meets textiles while ceramics and weaving become one” during her stay at Nila House, Jaipur.

"Trained in a European context where minimalism, sober lines and the predominance of white occupy a central place in my work, I wish to initiate a dialogue between these two aesthetic universes. My project at Nila House will focus on blending cultures and know-how," she added.

Among the other selected residents are writer Ruchir Joshi, art critic Sukanya Deb, visual artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh, poet Selim-a Atallah Chettaoui, illustrator Daniele Pasin, and poet Monia Ben Romdan.

The list also includes multidisciplinary artist Clémence Vazard, visual artist Marion Flament, designer Gabriel Hafner, children's book author Séraphine Menu and literary translator Subhashree Beeman.

Reflecting on the success of the previous two editions, French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, remarked: "Since its very inception, Villa Swagatam has been envisioned as a flagship initiative of our cultural cooperation with India, fostering a vibrant network of creative talents from both countries, with arts and crafts, and literature as key areas of exchange." This year's edition saw a total of 520 applications -- 353 from India and 167 from France -- marking a significant rise in Indian participation, with more than twice as many Indian applicants compared to the previous round. PTI MG MG MG