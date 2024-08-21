Village along LAC in Ladakh gets 4G network

Leh/Jammu, Aug 21 (PTI) A remote village along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh on Wednesday got access to 4G mobile network services, a development made possible through the collaborative efforts of the local administration and the Indian Army, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Airtel 4G network was inaugurated at Phobrang village by Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin and Brigadier S Rana of the 118 Brigade along with other officials, he said.

The service was made possible through a collaborative effort involving the local administration, the army, villagers and the councillor, the spokesman said.

Councillor Stanzin provided a solar plant to power the network tower, the Indian Army laid five kilometers of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), villagers constructed the battery bank and Airtel installed the tower, he said.

"My sincere thanks to everyone involved in making this project a reality. Special thanks to the deputy commissioner for his unwavering support, to the Fire and Fury Corps for providing five kilometers of OFC, and to the team for their commitment to expanding Airtel's 4G network to this farthest border village. Your efforts in bringing connectivity to the most remote areas are highly commendable," he said.

The villagers of Phobrang expressed their overwhelming joy and gratitude for finally receiving 4G mobile network services, the spokesman said. PTI AB ANB ANB