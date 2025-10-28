Village chief in Manipur's Churachandpur district dies after assault by armed men

Imphal/ Churachandpur: A village chief in Manipur's Churachandpur district succumbed to injuries after being allegedly assaulted by unidentified men, officials said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as M Haokip, chief of T Khonomphai village in Henglep sub-division, was reportedly attacked on Monday evening.

The reason behind the assault was not known, but rebels of the United Kuki National Army was suspected to be behind the assault, police said.

UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with the Centre and Manipur government.

Villagers attempted to take the 50-year-old man to Churachandpur District Hospital for treatment, but Haokip succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Police have registered a case at Henglep police station, and an investigation is underway.

The body of the deceased was later handed over to villagers after completion of formalities.