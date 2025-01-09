Village circle officer held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Maharashtra

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) A village circle officer has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a person for updating his property records in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday.

The person had approached the accused in connection with a land at Dahigaon in Karjat area of Raigad.

The 40-year-old circle officer of Kadav village in Karjat taluka allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from him for carrying out the mutation in his his land records, the ACB said in a release.

The person lodged a complaint with the Raigad ACB unit which laid a trap in the village on Wednesday and caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount, it said.

The accused was later arrested and the police registered a case against him under relevant legal provisions, the ACB said. PTI COR GK