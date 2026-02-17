Village defence committees frontline warriors in Punjab's anti-drug campaign: AAP

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said the Punjab government's anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' has reached the grassroots level with village defence committees playing a key role across the state.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Punjab State Media Incharge Baltej Pannu described village defence committee (VDC) members as "frontline warriors" and the government's "eyes and ears" against the drug mafia.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is committed to eliminating the drug menace and recently administered the oath to around 1.25 lakh VDC members at a function in Moga despite ill health.

Pannu said VDCs have been formed in every village and ward by bringing together 8 to 10 citizens.

He added that members use a special app to share information about drug peddlers directly with the police headquarters and the chief minister's office.

According to the state media in charge, more than 1,400 complaints have been received through the app so far, leading to FIRs and strict action.

In the past 15 days alone, over 300 street-level drug peddlers have been arrested with the help of VDC inputs.

He said the identity of members providing information is kept confidential, and weekly or fortnightly review meetings are being held to identify drug hotspots.

Pannu also targeted opposition leaders, alleging that previous governments failed to curb the drug problem and that some leaders are now criticising the campaign out of political motives.

He asserted that no innocent person would face false action, but those involved in drug trafficking would not be spared. The campaign will continue until Punjab becomes drug-free, he added. PTI VSD OZ OZ