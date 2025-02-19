Village employment officer in Latur caught taking bribe

Latur, Feb 19 (PTI) A 51-year-old village employment officer has been caught taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old man from Shirala village had submitted a proposal to authorities for the approval of a well in the names of his mother and aunt.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from him for approving the proposal, the police said.

The man lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau which laid a trap at the Shirala gram panchayat office on Tuesday and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the police said. PTI COR GK