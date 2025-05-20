Village head, aide accused of beating two brothers to death in Mathura

Mathura, May 20 (PTI) Two brothers were allegedly beaten to death by a village head and his aides in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, police said on Tuesday.

The victims' family members have accused the village head of orchestrating the attack following a dispute over a power outage, they said.

SSP Shlok Kumar said the incident took place at Peelua Sadikpur village under the Farah police station limits on Sunday night.

The victims' father, Bachchan Singh, filed a complaint alleging that the village head and his aides killed his two sons on Sunday night when they were heading to Govardhan on a motorcycle.

According to the complaint, the deceased -- Tilak Singh (35) and Vijendra Singh (33) -- worked as ‘mehndi’ artists in Rajasthan's Pali district, and had returned to their ancestral village recently.

During a prolonged power cut in the area on Sunday night, they reportedly requested the village head over phone to ask the lineman to restore the electricity supply, which enraged the latter who allegedly threatened to kill them, police said.

Fearing for their lives, the two brothers reportedly left the village and headed towards Govardhan.

According to the complaint, the duo was intercepted by the village head and his aides, including a man who aspired to contest the panchayat elections, who allegedly beat the two brothers to death with sticks and iron rods. The SSP said police initially suspected it to be a case of accident. However, an FIR for murder has been registered based on the family's complaint, and a thorough investigation is underway, the officer said.