Village head arrested for thrashing labourer in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) The head of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district was arrested on Monday for allegedly thrashing a worker who demanded payment for his labour, police said.

An FIR was registered on Sunday against Shaukat Ali, the Pradhan of Purbalyan village, following a complaint by labourer Naresh Pal. Pal had worked on the construction of the Pradhan's house, Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav said.

The accused allegedly held Pal hostage in his house on November 29 and beat him up, the FIR said.

An FIR was registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351 (criminal intimidation), 127 (wrongful confinement), and 117 (causing grievous hurt) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Yadav added.

Further investigation is underway, he said.