Tarn Taran (Punjab), Jan 14 (PTI) A village head was shot dead by two unidentified assailants here on Sunday morning, police said.

Awan Kumar alias Sonu Cheema was getting his hair cut at a salon when he was shot from a point blank range.

Awan, who was the sarpanch of village Chabbal, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police said efforts were on to trace the assailants and CCTV footage of nearby areas was also being scanned. PTI JMS CHS DV DV