Village head thrashed in Latur district; three booked

Latur (Maharashtra), Jan 18 (PTI) A sarpanch was allegedly assaulted by a mob in a village in Latur district on Saturday, police said.

A case was registered at Nilanga police station against three persons on a complaint lodged by Shedolwadi village sarpanch sarpanch Shaikh Rubab, inspector Sudhir Suryawanshi told PTI.

Rubab was attacked by some men who alleged that a relative of one of them suffered an electric shock at a pole in the village. They also manhandled gramsevak NS Patil and ransacked the panchayat office.

A video of the incident has gone viral. PTI COR NSK