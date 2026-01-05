Village head, two others booked for cattle theft bid from cowshed in UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a village head, a gram panchayat secretary, and a cowshed caretaker for allegedly attempting to steal cattle from a government-run gaushala here, officials said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Chirag Jain said on Saturday night, an attempt was made to transport bovine animals from a gaushala located in Paran Kunda village under Jiyanpur area of Ajmatgarh development block.

"Some persons tried to take away cattle in two vehicles and had even loaded a few animals, but fled after police intervention," he said.

Four cattle were recovered in an injured condition from the vehicles which were abandoned at the scene, Jain added.

He said based on a complaint by Latghat police outpost incharge Zafar Khan, an FIR was registered on Sunday against an unidentified cattle smuggler.

Following the incident, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar constituted an inquiry committee, Jain said. Based on the committee's report, another FIR was lodged later on Sunday on the complaint of Ajmatgarh Block Development Officer Jitendra Kumar Mishra.

"The case has been registered against village head Rajmati Devi, gram panchayat secretary Surendra Prasad and cowshed caretaker Pappu Shahi for allegedly conspiring to steal cattle from the gaushala," the ASP said.

According to the FIR, the cowshed was found unlocked at the time of the incident and there were no proper arrangements for the care and protection of the animals.

Jain said efforts are underway to arrest the accused and strict legal action will be taken against them. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB