Village head's body with his throat slit found in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) The body of a village head with his throat slit was recovered from a car parked in a mango orchard here on Friday, an official said.

Kunda's Circle Officer (CO) Ajit Singh said the blood-stained body of Karunesh Kumar (34), head of Dihwa Jalalpur village under Maheshganj police station area was found inside the car. The CO said people informed the police after spotting the body in the car.

Police reached the spot, and took the blood-stained body to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have sent the body for postmortem and started an investigation into the matter.