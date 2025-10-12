Village head's brother beaten to death in UP's Kushinagar, 17 booked

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Seventeen people, including seven named accused, have been booked and two of them arrested in connection with the murder of a village head’s brother in Uttar Pradesh's, police said on Sunday.

The police said Bhola Yadav (52), brother of Gosainpatti village head Shambhu Yadav, was allegedly beaten to death on Friday night following an altercation with neighbours.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife, Mukesh Yadav, a contractual employee at the Tamkuhiraj tehsil office, along with six others and 10 unidentified men, allegedly dragged Bhola out of his house and assaulted him with sticks and stones.

The incident is suspected to have stemmed from an old rivalry.

The killing sparked tension in the area, prompting the deployment of additional police force. Villagers had blocked the Chakhni crossing on Saturday, demanding immediate arrests, but lifted the blockade after assurances from officials.

An FIR was registered on Saturday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and two accused have been arrested so far, Tamkuhiraj Circle Officer Rakesh Pratap Singh said.

Police have formed two teams to trace the remaining accused, he added.