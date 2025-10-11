Village head's brother beaten to death in UP's Kushinagar over land dispute

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) The brother of a village head was allegedly beaten to death over a longstanding land dispute in the Gosain Patti village here, police said.

The victim, identified as Bhola Yadav (52), the younger brother of village head Shambhu Yadav, was attacked by a group at around 9 pm on Friday, in the Tamkuhi Raj police station area, they said.

The dispute had escalated after the administration recently cleared an encroached pathway following an Allahabad High Court order, an official said.

According to the police, four individuals -- Motichand Yadav, Naresh Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Vishal Yadav -- from the "opposing faction" have been accused in the case.

Circle Officer Rakesh Pratap Singh confirmed the incident and said several individuals have been taken into custody.

Following the murder, tension gripped the village, with police personnel deployed to maintain order.