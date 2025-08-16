Village in Ahilyanagar becomes first to set up local-level human rights panel in Maharashtra

Ahilyanagar, Aug 16 (PTI) The Soundala gram sabha in Ahilyanagar district has become the first in Maharashtra to establish a human rights protection committee to safeguard and create awareness about human rights at the village level.

The gram sabha resolved to set up a Gramin Manav Adhikar Sanrakshan Samiti (village human rights protection committee) during a meeting held on August 14.

Village sarpanch Sharad Argade said that the move aligns with the state government's directive to establish such committees in rural areas under the framework of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

According to the resolution, the committee will work in coordination with SHRC officials to address complaints related to human rights violations, spread awareness about rights and duties, and guide citizens on how to seek legal remedies.

The panel comprising 11 members, including elected representatives, social workers, women, teachers and persons with disabilities, will also collaborate with the police and other agencies to address violations and recommend corrective measures.

As per the resolution, Argade will serve as the committee's chairperson, while gram sevak Pratibha Gorakshan Pisote has been named secretary.

The resolution mandates the committee to undertake training, organise awareness programmes, and coordinate with authorities to ensure effective implementation of human rights protections in the village.

Gram sabhas are grassroots-level democratic institutions in each village panchayat that ensure the effective functioning of panchayats by promoting transparency and accountability in administration, enhancing people's participation in the planning and implementation of schemes.