Village in Akola bans entry of leaders till Maratha quota is declared

Akola, Oct 29 (PTI) Residents of Charangaon in Maharashtra's Akola district on Sunday said they have banned the entry of political leaders into the village till Maratha quota is declared in the state.

They pointed to a board outside the village, in Patur taluka, proclaiming that no leader from any political party will enter till the state government declares reservations for the community in jobs and education.

"Charangaon is the first area in Akola to take such a decision," claimed villager Rajesh Deshmukh.

If political leaders can think about the future of their children, why not us and for that we need reservations, another villager said.