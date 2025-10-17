Village in Maharashtra’s Beed district evacuated after cracks develop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) A village of about 400 persons in Maharashtra’s Beed district was evacuated after cracks developed there, prompting a team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to visit the location, an official said on Friday.

The village of Kapildharwadi is about 150 kilometres from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and lies around 2 km from the famous Kapildhar waterfall.

District Collector Vivek Johnson told PTI that cracks developed in Kapildharwadi on October 1 and kept increasing. "One crack has reached a size of 5-6 feet. A team from the Geological Survey of India has examined the cracks,” he said.

Nearly 400 persons of 85 families lived in the village. They have been shifted to a rest house at Manmath Swami temple in the area, he said.

“We have identified a site to relocate these villagers and have also started the procedure. The detailed report by the GSI has not yet come,” the official added. PTI AW NR