Village-level camps soon to enrol women for financial assistance scheme: Soren

Rajmahal, Jul 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Monday that his government would organise village-level camps to enrol women in the financial assistance scheme, under which Rs 1,000 would be given per month.

Soren made the announcement while addressing a government function at Rajmahal in Sahibganj district, where he unveiled projects worth around Rs 88 crore.

"The government has decided to give financial assistance to all women aged 21-49. For this, camps will be organised for enrollment in the next four to five days at the village level. I would urge all to help women to fill their forms so that we can empower them and make them self-reliant," he said.

The state Cabinet had on June 28 approved the financial assistance scheme, which would benefit 45 lakh women of the state.

Under the scheme, named 'Mukhya Mantri Bahan Beti Maiqui Swabalamban Protsahan Yojana', each woman will receive Rs 1,000 per month. It will cost the state Rs 5,500 crore annually, officials said.

Meanwhile, the CM expressed concern over the tardy development of the Rajmahal area.

He said that during his 14-month government in 2013-14, he had laid the foundation of a mega-lift water supply project but it did not take off.

"Despite the hard work we do for you, we have to face a lot of hurdles to reach you the benefits directly," he said.

Soren said Rajmahal was not only struggling for basic infrastructure but people were suffering due to erosion in Ganga.

He said the government would soon address the problems of the area, including those related to land registry, land mutation, roads, bridges and culverts.

"The government will also make efforts for an airstrip in Rajmahal so that it could be connected to other parts of the country. Rajmahal has been a centre of trade and it can be revived again," he said.

Soren also said that a bridge would be built over the Ganga, connecting Rajmahal to Manikchak in West Bengal's Malda. PTI SAN SAN SOM