Village near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur reels from floods

Ferozepur (Punjab), Jul 30 (PTI) Sixty-year-old Chiman Singh of Kaluwala village near the India-Pakistan border has lost his crops and is on the verge of losing his home after the recent flood ravaged the little hamlet in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

He is now contemplating a future where his very survival is in question.

The village was ravaged by the recent floods with many of its residents taking shelter at a government school for the past few days.

"Several houses in the village have collapsed and there are many others that have been partially damaged," Chiman Singh said.

"I had sown paddy in over 2.5 acres. My entire crop has been destroyed and the house can collapse at any time," he added.

The ravaging Sutlej river, which encompasses the village on three sides, inundated agriculture fields and residential areas, villagers said.

The river was in spate following the recent heavy downpour that lashed many parts of Punjab.

After the river water flooded many areas in the village, several villagers shifted to the government primary school where a relief camp was set up for the affected people.

"I am not just concerned about the present situation but also worried about the future of my family," said Chiman Singh, who is living at the school with his wife Rano Bai and their son Jagdish.

"How will I survive with my crop being destroyed?" he asked.

Every time the Sutlej is in spate, the villagers have to bear the brunt, said the villagers.

Swarn Singh (62), another resident of the village, has also taken shelter in the school with his family members.

"We had to leave the house with our belongings. There are lots of poisonous insects and even snakes in the floodwater due to which we are at risk at all times," said Swaran Singh.

"We are hoping that the situation will improve soon so that we can go back to our homes," he added.

Nishan Singh, another marginal farmer in the village, said he spent whatever little he had on sowing paddy.

"Now, I have nothing left," he said.

Several non-government organisations, along with the district administration, are providing food and shelter to the flood victims.

Red Cross Society Secretary Ashok Behl said there is no dearth of supplies.

"We have provided enough water and food and even regular medical camps are being held," said Behl.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by the recent heavy downpour that paralysed daily life and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

Nineteen districts -- Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Pathankot and Bathinda -- were affected by the floods.

At least 44 people were killed and 22 injured in the heavy rain and floods while more than 1,200 people are staying in 159 relief camps. PTI COR CHS VSD SZM