Village officer caught red-handed accepting bribe in Kozhikode

Kozhikode, Nov 29 (PTI) A village officer was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to change the land category, VACB officials said.

The arrested officer has been identified as Ullasmon K R of the Olavanna village office.

According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ullasmon was caught red-handed near the NGO Quarters at Vellimadukunnu while receiving the amount from the complainant, a resident of Chevarambalam, who had applied to change the category of 1.62 acres of land in his possession.

Officials said that when the complainant approached the village office to pay land tax from 2017 onwards, Ullasmon allegedly claimed the tax could not be accepted because the property had been pledged for a loan.

He then demanded a bribe of Rs 16.2 lakh to clear the obstacles and accept the tax.

After the complainant said he could not pay the amount, the officer allegedly reduced the demand to Rs 8 lakh and insisted on Rs 50,000 as the first installment.

The complainant informed the VACB Kozhikode unit, which laid a trap and apprehended Ullasmon while accepting the bribe.

The accused will be produced in the Vigilance Court in Kozhikode, VACB officials added. PTI TBA SSK