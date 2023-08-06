Village officer found dead in Erode, police begin probe into suspicious death

Erode (TN) Aug 6 (PTI) A middle-aged Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of the Revenue Department was found dead inside his rented house at Thalavadi on Sunday.

According to the police, Malleswaran, a native of Elumathur near Kodumudi, was working for the past one year as VAO in Thalavadi. His higher officials on Sunday called him over the mobile but did not receive any response.

Suspecting that something was amiss, the Revenue Inspector of the area, along with some other employees of the department, went to the VAO's house and found that the door was locked from inside. After 15 minutes of knocking on the door, they broke it open and entered the house.

They found Malleswaran lying unconscious and immediately took him to the Government Hospital in Thalavadi. However, the doctor who examined him declared that he had been brought dead.

The Revenue Inspector has registered a complaint with Thalavadi police, stating that the VAO's death seems suspicious. The police have registered a case and are investigating. PTI CORR ANE